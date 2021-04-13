Amazon offers men’s belts from $14 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BULLIANT (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off belts for men. One of our top picks from this sale is the Leather Reversible Belt for $17.44 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $23 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This belt is great for work, golfing, casual events, and more. The leather gives you a polished look and since it’s reversible, you’re really getting two belts in one. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 9,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Bulliant Slide Ratchet Belt that’s currently marked down to $14.24 and regularly is priced at $22. You can choose from an array of color options and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Sperry Event that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles from $30.

Bulliant Reversible Leather Belt features

Reversible-paying one belt but getting two! So easy to reverse the belt from one side to another, thus you can change from black to brown and vice versa to match different dresses, specially during long travelling.

Exact Fit-Full range of sizes to select to get exact fit, suggesting select 1 size bigger(2″) than you waist size for needed adjustability. however, just in case too big, it is easy to remove the buckle and cut the strap short to needed size

