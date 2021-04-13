Stock up on Dove body wash and shampoo while everything is 28% off at Amazon, deals from $7

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 28% off Dove shower gels, body scrubs, and treatments. One standout offer is the 4-pack of Dove Fresh Body Wash (Cucumber and Green Tea) for $14.28 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through. It contains a “combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin.” These are 22-ounce 100% recycled plastic bottles filled with PETA-certified, cruelty-free body wash. Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More deals below from $5.50.

Not sure if you like this scent just yet? Just grab a single bottle while they are on sale for under $6 Prime shipped in today’s sale. But you’ll also find even more options in today’s Gold Box starting at just over $5.50 right here including conditioner, loads more body wash, and shampoo at up to 28% off the going rate.

While we are talking personal care and the like, it might be time to refresh that wardrobe too. Fortunately, just about all of the best apparel sales are waiting for you, as they happen, in our fashion deal hub right here. Just some of today’s deals include the Columbia’s Web Specials, this new Levi’s Flash Sale, and this morning’s Lululemon We Made Too Much Spring Sale. And don’t forget about the Disney Mother’s Day sale as well.

More on the Dove Fresh Body Wash:

Out of Hand Soap? Dove Cucumber and Green Tea Body Wash is Just As Effective for Cleaning Hands!

MILD AND PH-BALANCED: Dove Refreshing Body Wash includes Moisture Renew Blend—a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers that absorb deeply into the top layers of skin

#1 DERMATOLOGIST RECOMMENDED BODY WASH: This cucumber and green tea body wash nourishes skin with a rich, creamy formula, leaving your skin softer than a shower gel can

