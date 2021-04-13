We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. This morning’s Apple deals have previous-generation MacBook Pros at $449 off, the new 512GB M1 MacBook Air at $100 off, and even more right here. But for now we are turning our attention to all of today’s price drops on games and apps via Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition, Design & Flyer Creator Pro, Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Portfolio Trader-Stock Tracker: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera М: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $36 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $18 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: The Pillars of the Earth: $5 (Reg. $30)

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

