FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Doom and Destiny Advanced, Chess Pro, Noizio, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. This morning’s Apple deals have previous-generation MacBook Pros at $449 off, the new 512GB M1 MacBook Air at $100 off, and even more right here. But for now we are turning our attention to all of today’s price drops on games and apps via Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition, Design & Flyer Creator Pro, Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best game and app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Portfolio Trader-Stock Tracker: FREE (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Add Line Breaks for Instagram: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Camera М: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Noizio — Calm, Meditate, Sleep: $6 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $25, Switch Resident Evil sale from $8, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: ProShot: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Life Lists: List Organizer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $36 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $18 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Harvey’s New Eyes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $3 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: The Pillars of the Earth: $5 (Reg. $30)

More on Doom & Destiny Advance‪d‬:

Embody 13 different heroic spirits, equip gear, master skills and character combinations to fight in turn based combat 300+ different enemies and, while you progress into an over 30 hours main quest, feel free to explore 500+ locations looking for more than 100 hidden secrets. Doom & Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel and reboot of Doom & Destiny. This might sound crazy, but in short, it means that you don’t need to play the first Do&De, but if you did, you’ll enjoy the wacky world and funny characters even more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers ...
Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue, set f...
PlayStation Plus 1-year subscriptions drop to one of th...
Best Android app deals of the day: YoWindow, Simply Yog...
WWE 2K22 officially announced for next-generation of ga...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Or...
Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “neve...
Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands...
Show More Comments

Related

$30 off

Logitech’s G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to new all-time low at just $100

$100 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 off, Nest Audio Speaker $80, more

Listen now
18% off

New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More

Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4 with either AMD or Intel processors

Learn More
Reg. $150

No need for Instant Pot tax, this massive 10-qt. Crock-Pot Multi Cooker is now $65 (Reg. $150)

$65 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $22 (25% off), more

From $11 Learn More
60% off

Lululemon We Made Too Much Spring Sale offers up to 60% off + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
50% off

meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp falls to new low of $19.50 (Save 35%), more

From $15 Learn More