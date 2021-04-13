FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s Flash Sale takes 30% off orders of $100: Denim, outerwear, more

Levi’s updates your denim and everyday apparel with 30% off orders of $100 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save up to 75% off sale items in its clearance section that’s offering deals on jeans, t-shirts, outerwear, and more. Red Tag Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $58 and originally were priced at $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and can easily be dressed up or down. You can choose from an array of color options and the hem can be rolled for a stylish look. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you can check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Sperry Event that’s offering up to 50% off popular styles from $30.

