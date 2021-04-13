Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro Sharpener, now $70 (Reg. $199)

As every chef and hunter knows, a blunt knife has little use. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener helps you hone your favorite knives, measure the angle of the blade, and even create a new edge. You can get this premium tool today for just $69.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Most people only sharpen their knives every once in a while, so the dollar-store sharpener works fine. But if you use blades regularly, you might want a more robust solution. The Angle Pro Sharpener is about as good as it gets. This kit has everything you need for maintaining your favorite knives, even after years of service.

The pack includes a stainless steel angle gauge, which helps you determine which sharpening setting to use. The provided wheels are made with diamonds, helping you achieve a razor-sharp edge. The Angle Pro Sharpener also comes with ceramic wheels. These are useful for honing or straightening blades that have started to warp.

When the time finally comes to create a new edge on a well-worn knife, you can use the supplied tungsten carbide rod to get the job done. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the Angle Pro Sharpener has attracted plenty of attention for all the right reasons. It has even been featured by Florida Today and Space Coast Daily.

Order today for just $69.99 to get the full set at 64% off the regular retail price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!