FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro Sharpener, now $70 (Reg. $199)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $199 $70

As every chef and hunter knows, a blunt knife has little use. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener helps you hone your favorite knives, measure the angle of the blade, and even create a new edge. You can get this premium tool today for just $69.99 (Reg. $199) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Most people only sharpen their knives every once in a while, so the dollar-store sharpener works fine. But if you use blades regularly, you might want a more robust solution. The Angle Pro Sharpener is about as good as it gets. This kit has everything you need for maintaining your favorite knives, even after years of service.

The pack includes a stainless steel angle gauge, which helps you determine which sharpening setting to use. The provided wheels are made with diamonds, helping you achieve a razor-sharp edge. The Angle Pro Sharpener also comes with ceramic wheels. These are useful for honing or straightening blades that have started to warp.

When the time finally comes to create a new edge on a well-worn knife, you can use the supplied tungsten carbide rod to get the job done. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the Angle Pro Sharpener has attracted plenty of attention for all the right reasons. It has even been featured by Florida Today and Space Coast Daily.

Order today for just $69.99 to get the full set at 64% off the regular retail price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drop...
No need for Instant Pot tax, this massive 10-qt. Crock-...
Amazon kitchenware sale from $7.50: Iced tea makers, Le...
TACKLIFE’s #1 best-selling laser tape measure is ...
Upgrade your outdoor space with 48-feet of LED string l...
Refresh your WFM setup with Monoprice standing desks on...
Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine just dropped to...
Home Depot’s spring sale takes up to $390 off RYO...
Show More Comments

Related

Old Timer Trail Boss knife lineup launches in time for peak camping season; pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More

Latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife has standout style, titanium nitride coating, more

Order Now! Learn More
New low

INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drops to new low at $48 shipped

$48 Learn More
$60 off

Save on stress with this ergonomic adjustable height gaming desk for $281, more from $195

$281 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerConf C300, its very first webcam with 1080p 60FPS recording

Buy now Learn More

Backcountry x Simms fly fishing apparel and accessory collection

Learn More
Rare savings

Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac access point sees rare discount to $159

$159 Learn More