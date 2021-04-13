FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PAC-MAN Tamagotchi virtual pet hits Amazon all-time low at slightly below $12 today (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in yellow for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The black model is still listed at just under $15. Regularly $20, today’s offer is 40% off the going rate, slightly undercutting our previous mention for a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. We initially featured this at launch during the 40th anniversary festivities as one of most interesting releases of the celebration. It combines a classic Tamagotchi virtual pet experience with PAC-Man elements. Alongside some mini games, you can also have PAC-MAN come in and save the day when evil Ghosts come after your virtual pet. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Don’t forget about the free (for Switch Online members) PAC-MAN 99 game, our hands-on review for the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi, and be sure to head below for even more details. 

While you will find the original Tamagotchi in the color Sky on sale for just under $16 Prime shipped, pricing on the standard edition models, sans-PAC-MAN, just go up from there. So you’re essentially paying one of the lowest prices out there for the PAC-MAN crossover edition today. 

Hit up our review and launch coverage for additional details on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi, as well as the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents and the PAC-MAN Monopoly board game with mini arcade. And as we mentioned above, there’s a brand new PAC-MAN battle royale game available free for Switch Online members right there

More on the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi:

  • PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!
  • Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries!
  • The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!
  • Includes two fun mini games: Pac Game and Catch Game. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to baby to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get.

