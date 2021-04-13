FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rexing W202 Mini 2-inch Dual Dash Cam with G-sensor now $120 (Reg. $150) + more from $90

Today only, Woot is offering up to 47% off Rexing dash cams. One standout is the Rexing W202 Mini 2-inch LCD Dual Dash Cam for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model fetches $150 at Amazon where it has never gone for less and is now at the best price we can find. This dual camera system simultaneously captures the front and inside of your vehicle at 1920x1080p at 30fps (or 1920x1080p at 60fps with just the front side rolling). Features include infrared night vision and built-in Wi-Fi, as well as loop recording and a G-sensor so you’re never wasting storage space and automatically recording accidents “when a sudden shake/collision occurs.” Ratings are positive and light on this model, but Rexing makes plenty of very highly-rated dash cams. More deals and details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the APEMAN 1080p Dash Cam at $38 after you clip the on-page coupon. This features much of the same functionality as the mode above, but only has one camera as opposed to the dual system above. But if you’re not interested in the interior recording, that shouldn’t be an issue. 

Be sure to swing by today’s Rexing Woot sale for additional models from $90 Prime shipped. And check out this deal on Aukey’s 1080p dash camera at 40% off

Then check out our coverage of the mophie’s new powerstation from earlier today. This latest model is one of the most rugged in its lineup and can even jump start your car. 

More on the Rexing W202 Mini 2-inch LCD Dual Dash Cam:

  • DUAL FULL HD RECORDING:Based on powerful Novatek NT96660 CPU, the dual cameras simultaneously capture front and inside at 1920x1080P 30fps. Or utilize the front camera only to record front at 2560x1440P@30fps or 1920x1080P@60fps.
  • INFRARED NIGHT VISION & SONY SENSOR: Cabin camera utilizes infrared lighting and intelligent Sony IMX323 sensor to capture clear video day or night. WDR ( Wide Dynamic range ) camera automatically adapts by fine-tuning the exposure of the camera to create balanced images and footage.

