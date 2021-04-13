FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on these highly-rated portable 1080p projectors from $439

-
XGIMI
Save 20% From $439

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, XGIMI-Direct via Amazon is offering its Halo True 1080p Portable Mini Projector for $639.20 shipped. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is one of the very first discounts, and marks the second-best price cut to date. This portable projector arrives with 1080p output at 800-lumens for being able to kick back and watch movies anywhere. Its built-in battery can provide two hours of usage on a single charge, which powers the pair of integrated 5W Harman Kardon speakers. Android TV support sounds out the notable features alongside HDMI and USB ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 245 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the XGIMI Mogo Pro Portable Native Projector for $439.20. Down from its $550 going rate, you’re saving 20% with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date and the lowest in nearly a year. With a similar portable design to the lead deal, this projector features 1080p output but at only 300-lumens. That’s alongside much of the same Android TV support and two hour battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 475 customers.

Then go hit up our home theater guide for plenty of other ways to elevate the movie watching experience. On top of all of our favorite Logitech Harmony universal remote alternatives, be sure to check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of BenQ’s GS2 Portable AirPlay 2 Projector.

Halo 1080p Portable Projector features:

Brighter and clearer images with theater-level sound quality: true 3D and Full HD projection, the physical resolution of 1920x1080P, the brightness of 800 ANSI lumens, Halo is the brightest 1080p portable projection on the market machine. It also has 2x5W Harman Kardon speakers, which can completely tear off the toy label from the microprojector, thus providing the best audio-visual experience for a projector of the same size.

