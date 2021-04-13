Stream from 500,000+ options with the Fire TV Stick Lite now only $20 for Prime members

Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa for $19.99 shipped for Prime members. (Don’t worry, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and then cancel any time.) Down from it’s $30 list price, this 33% savings is one of the best we’ve seen and brings the price within $2 of the all-time low. Stream all of your favorites from over 500,000 movies and TV shows in 1080p Full HD, HDR10, or HDR10+. This is the most budget-friendly Fire TV Stick out there, and it comes with built-in Alexa for easy voice commands. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 134,000 customers. See below for more.

While there really is no beating out today’s lead deal in terms of affordability, you can still save on a certified refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 shipped. This deal is available to everybody, and the certified refurbished condition means the device is tested and certified to look and work as new. You get the same array of streaming options, the same ease of use, all streamed in dazzling 4K quality up to 60fps. Backed by a 1-year warranty and an average 4.6/5 star rating from over 13,000 customers.

Looking for something other than binge-watching to fill your pandemic boredom? Why not pick up something new, with this 88-key weighted digital piano on sale at $359. It’d pair great with these charming noise-cancelling headphones down to just $49. Or find the very best sound quality to match your 4K or 1080p streaming with TCL’s Dolby Atmos Soundbars starting at $149.

Fire TV Stick Lite features:

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

