Immerse yourself in Lenovo’s 34-inch 1440p curved gaming monitor on sale for $380

Amazon is offering Lenovo’s 34-inch WQHD curved gaming monitor for $379.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $460, today’s deal is one of the biggest savings we’ve tracked and falls just $5 shy of the all-time low. Built for cinematic quality, the 3440 x 1440p resolution brings an immersive quality to the ultra-wide 34-inch curved screen. And the 144Hz refresh rate means you can enjoy your favorites lag-free for a premium visual experience. It’s equipped with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, adjustable tilt and lift for saving you stress, and reduced Blue Light to minimize eye-strain. Rated 4.2/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more.

To make sure every piece of your set-up is ready for optimum video quality, we recommend this 10-foot DisplayPort cable for $10.99. Delivering HD video at up to a 165Hz refresh rate means reliable visuals without annoying lag or distortion. You get plenty of reach, a sturdy cable, all at a great low price. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

For those seeking the highest quality gaming materials at the lowest price, you’ll need to check out Intel’s i9 9th-gen. 8-core 5.0GHz processor down to just $322. Utilizing smart heat distribution and thermal telemetry to avoid overheating, you can bust out that Max Boost 5.0 GHz processing power for unparalleled gameplay. But don’t forget to show the rest of your home some love, with deals on cast iron skillets from $19, Char-Broil’s American Gourmet Smoker down to $99.50, or stock up on your favorite Dunkin Donuts blends starting at just $4.

34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Stunning Visuals – WQHD (Wide Quad HD) delivers a display resolution of 3440 x 1440 on a 21: 9 ultra-wide 34-inch panel

Unrestricted Gaming – AMD Radeon FreeSync technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay

technology combines with 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay Total Immersion – This 1500R curved gaming monitor creates a stunningly immersive experience that offers more realism and comfortable viewing

Exceptional Ergonomics – VESA wall mount ready; adjustable tilt and lift for perfect posture and a clear view

