Kobalt’s 80V 21-inch electric brushless mower kicks fossil fuels to the curb at $150 off

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 80V 21-inch Electric Brushless Lawn Mower for $449 shipped. Down $150 from its normal going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in months. You’ll find that it delivers up to 80 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 6.0Ah battery, which is included with your purchase. The mower is self-propelled for an easier time when doing lawn work and the collapsible handle makes it simple to store. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Of course, opting for the 10A 16-inch Greenworks Electric Mower saves quite a bit of cash. You’ll find that it comes in at $133 on Amazon, which is $316 below today’s lead deal. This not only leaves hundreds of dollars in your pocket, but still lets you kick oil and gas to the curb when mowing the yard.

For other energy-saving discounts, you’ll want to give our latest Green Deals roundup a look. Today, we took a look at the BLACK+DECKER 20V electric hedge trimmer, which is down to $89. This lets you tame your crazy bushes before we head into summer, giving your home’s curb appeal a nice visual upgrade.

More about the Kobalt Electric Mower:

Up to 80 minutes runtime on a fully charged 6.0 Ah battery (battery and charger included)

Self-propelled via rear-wheel drive, with variable speed control to help set the perfect pace

Collapsible handle allows for convenient vertical storage just about anywhere

