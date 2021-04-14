FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s latest $5 movie sale includes Maze Runner, Bruce Almighty, Gridlocked, and more

Microsoft is back with another slew of $5 movies to expand your digital library. Our favorite is Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which fetches $15 at Google Play. If you’ve seen some of the Maze Runner movies, this is the final conclusion to the saga. In the movie, Thomas will lead his group of escaped Gladers on their final mission to save their friends. They’ll have to break into the Last City, which turns out to be the deadliest maze of all. Can they do it? You’ll have to watch and find out. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Not a fan of Maze Runner? Well, we’ve got several other movies on sale down below for just $5 each.

More $5 movies:

Don’t miss the latest Apple movie sale which includes former Academy Award-winning films for just $10 or less. You’ll find Forrest Gum‪p‬, Titanic‬, and even The Silence of the Lamb‪s‬ on sale here, so be sure to give this latest roundup a look.

More about Maze Runner: The Death Cure:

In the epic conclusion to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final mission. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all! Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

