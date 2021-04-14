FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Never pay for cable again: This ultra-thin 35-mile indoor digital HDTV antenna is just $7.50

-
AmazonHDTVRosewill
Save 42% $7.50

Amazon offers this Rosewill Super Thin Digital UHF/VHF HDTV Indoor Antenna for only $7.42 with free shipping for Prime customers or on orders over $25. Down from its $13 list price, today’s deal saves you over 40% and marks a new all-time low. If you want to keep up with your local stations without the staggering cost of cable, this indoor antenna boosts your range up to 35-miles. Compact, easy to use, it’ll hang discreetly and effortlessly thanks to its “featherlike” design. It requires no additional power to function, comes with a 15-foot Coax cable, and is available in black or white. Rated 3.8/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more options.

Thanks to the popularity of streaming bundles and smart TVs, there are tons of options for anyone looking to support their local stations while cutting out the middle man. While there’s no beating today’s lead deal for affordability, this #1 best-selling antenna boasts a 180-mile range for Full HD channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and more for $28.95 shipped. Or, for a nice mid-range option, this 100-mile antenna also supports 1080p and 4K quality for just $15.99.

To round out your new cordless bundle, Prime customers can still snag the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $20, or save $10 on the Fire TV Stick 4K at $35. Or celebrate your new cable-free venture with $430 off Sony’s X900H 85-inch 4K Smart Android TV with AirPlay 2.

Rosewill Digital UHF/VHF HDTV Indoor Antenna features:

  • Ultra thin design and specially designed compact electronic circuitry: Featherlike weight, ultra thin design allows you to place it anywhere. It requires no external power while boosting TV signal.
  • Extra long 15 ft high performnce Coax cable: With the extra 15 ft coaxial cable, it’s more flexible to place it anywhere with the better reception inside your home.
  • Multi-directional 35 Mile long reception range: Free local HD programs are over the air. Don’t need to pay high price for cable or satellite serivce for local channels. You can literally start saving the 1st day to switch to our indoor antenna.

