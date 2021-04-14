ORIA’s 60-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is a must for PC builders, more at $10 on Amazon

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $10.23 Prime shipped when you use the code HA7BJYNL at checkout. Down 35% from its list price at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $0.50 and is among the best that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever tried to repair a laptop, desktop, or smartphone, then you know how small the screws can be. That’s where a precision screwdriver kit like this comes into play. It has 60 parts in all, including a plethora of bits in a multitude of sizes. I have a very similar set that I just recently used to rebuild my desktop, as well as get some new servers online in my homelab, and it worked flawlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

On the hunt for something more compact and budget-focused? Well, this 21-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

For larger jobs, check out the deals we’ve found on electric tools. Right now, Home Depot is taking up to 55% off a variety of Makita DIY tools, plus Amazon has shaved $150 off a 7-tool combo kit from DEWALT to bolster your repair abilities.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair most of laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!