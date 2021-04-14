Tommy Hilfiger’s Friends and Family Event takes 35% off sitewide from $15

The Tommy Hilfiger Friends and Family Event takes 35% off sitewide with deals from $15. Prices are as marked. Easily update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, shorts, t-shirts, accessories, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Essential Stripe T-Shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and is a top pick from this event. It’s currently marked down to just $19 and originally went for $30. This style is very versatile and pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike. It’s also available in four color options and is a Tommy Hilfiger best-selling style. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Tommy Hilfiger’s Friends and Family Event.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Heritage Chambray Shirt $58 (Orig. $90)
- Classic Fit Essential Short-Sleeve $39 (Orig. $60)
- Essential Stripe T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $30)
- Essential Jogger Pants $45 (Orig. $70)
- Everyday Microfiber Boxer Briefs $29 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Icon Open Knit Sweater $117 (Orig. $180)
- Tommy Slide Sandals $25 (Orig. $39)
- Shimmer Platform Sneakers $78 (Orig. $120)
- Classic Espadrille Shoes $32 (Orig. $60)
- Hilfiger Slides $32 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
