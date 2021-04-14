FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Complete your DLSR rig with Zhiyun’s WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal for $269 (Reg. up to $400)

Reg. $400 $269

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for $269 shipped. Regularly $400, this one is currently fetching $339 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $319. Today’s offer is up to $131 off the list price, $70 below Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Designed for DSLR and mirrorless rigs like the Canon 5D4+EF 24-70mm F2.8, it provides a “comfortable grip” and up to 14-hours of buttery smooth image stabilization for all of your action shots. The WEEBILL-S also supports electronic focus control as well as mechanical focus/zoom and houses an OLED display to get at adjustable parameters like “motor strength, follow speed, smoothness, deadband, key customization,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 380 Amazon customers and you can get a whole lot more details on what to expect in our launch coverage here. Additional details below. 

But if you’re looking for something to stabilize your mobile filming rig, take a look at the DJI OM 4 Handheld 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. It sells for $149 at Amazon, comes from one of the best brands in the space, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,400 Amazon customers. For something even more affordable than that, this Amazon best-selling 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer comes in at $75.50 and also carries solid 4+ star ratings from over 8,100 customers at Amazon. 

While you’re at it, be sure to take a look through our coverage of the Sigma’s highest-resolution camera yet with a 61MP Beyar sensor as well as Blackmagic’s new Pocket Cinema Camera Pro, and our latest Videography Diary

More on the Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S:

The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S incorporates the underslung mode design of its predecessor, the WEEBILL LAB, and also has a more compact form as well as other new features. The sling mode design consists of a handle on the rear that allows for easy switching to underslung mode as well as better handling in all other modes. Other improvements include upgraded motors and stabilization algorithm. The WEEBILL-S features 300% more motor torque and 50% more responsiveness. 

