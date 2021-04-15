Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and matching the Amazon all-time low. As one of Razer’s flagship gaming accessories, its Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed mouse delivers 100-hour battery life alongside a 20,000DPI sensor. The brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting makes an appearance alongside 11 programmable buttons and extreme low-latency wireless performance. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind going with a wired peripheral can save even more by adding the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse to their gaming setup at $60. This corded offering still delivers Chroma RGB lighting alongside a 20,000DPI sensor, just with only eight programable buttons. It of course ditches the HyperSpeed functionality for USB connectivity, but will still elevate your gaming experience much the same. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get some additional insight in our review.

But if your current gaming rig is more mobile-centric, the discount we spotted yesterday on Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip is certainly worth a look. It’ll turn your iPhone into a handheld gaming machine complete with two joysticks, a D-pad, and shoulder buttons. Plus, it’s currently marked down to $90 alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse features:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!