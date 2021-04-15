FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Save 33% $100

Amazon offers the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and matching the Amazon all-time low. As one of Razer’s flagship gaming accessories, its Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed mouse delivers 100-hour battery life alongside a 20,000DPI sensor. The brand’s signature Chroma RGB lighting makes an appearance alongside 11 programmable buttons and extreme low-latency wireless performance. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind going with a wired peripheral can save even more by adding the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse to their gaming setup at $60. This corded offering still delivers Chroma RGB lighting alongside a 20,000DPI sensor, just with only eight programable buttons. It of course ditches the HyperSpeed functionality for USB connectivity, but will still elevate your gaming experience much the same. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get some additional insight in our review.

But if your current gaming rig is more mobile-centric, the discount we spotted yesterday on Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip is certainly worth a look. It’ll turn your iPhone into a handheld gaming machine complete with two joysticks, a D-pad, and shoulder buttons. Plus, it’s currently marked down to $90 alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse features:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage...
Amazon will ship Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Des...
Get constant protection with the tireless Ring Spotligh...
Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad...
Stream three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE ...
Zelda BotW Hardcover collector’s book with atlas ...
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $...
Save up to 38% on meross outdoor HomeKit smart plugs st...
Show More Comments

Related

First drops

Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $219

$219 Learn More
Reg. $195

Save 35% on Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook Valet Bag + 25-yr. warranty at $126 (Reg. $195)

$126 Learn More
25% off

Amazon will ship Furinno’s Simplistic A-Frame Desk to your door for under $38

Under $38 Learn More
$501 off

Focal’s Elegia closed-back headphones upgrade your audio setup at $501 off

$399 Learn More
Save $40

Get constant protection with the tireless Ring Spotlight Camera Mount for $210 shipped

$210 Learn More
30% off

Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Event takes 30% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Learn More
45% off

Stock up on Orgain organic protein and MyProtein whey from under $17 (Up to 45% off)

From $17 Learn More

Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone

Order Now! Learn More