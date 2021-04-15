Focal’s Elegia closed-back headphones upgrade your audio setup at $501 off

Adorama is offering the Focal Elegia Circumaural Closed-Back High-Fidelity Audiophile Headphones for $399 shipped. For comparison, these headphones fetch $900 full-price and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we last saw back in August of 2020. Launched back in 2018, these are Focal’s entry-level headphones inside of its high-end lineup of cans. You’ll find full-range high-fidelity drivers with a closed-back design here, which is perfect for work-from-home setups. In our hands-on review of Elegia, we said that “Focal delivers incredibly tight bass and clarity.” Rated 4.5/5 stars and you should swing by our announcement coverage to learn even more.

For something that still delivers a high-end experience, but at a more budget-friendly price, check out the Philips Fidelio X3 open-back headphones. Right now, you’ll find them for $261.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Delivering an open-back design, you’ll find that these headphones offer an entirely different experience from today’s lead deal. Essentially, open-backs will be heard by those around you easier, but offer a better soundstage overall and are more comfortable for longer listening sessions. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review takes a deeper dive into my favorite wired headphones.

Prefer in-ear and noise-cancelling in your headphones? Well, the latest AirPods Pro deliver both of those things and are on sale for $197 right now. This is a savings of $52 and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen in months. I keep AirPods Pro in my pocket anytime I leave the house and it makes taking calls or listening to music super simple when away from my desk.

Focal Elegia Closed-Back Headphone features:

High-end closed-back design for home use and on-the-go

Exclusive full-range speaker-driver with an ‘M’-shape aluminium/magnesium dome (patent pending)

Incredible tonal balance, which is able to reproduce the subtlest sound details at both very high and very low frequencies

