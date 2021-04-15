FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get 2 years of award-winning security with Private Internet Access VPN: $70 (Reg. $258)

-
Save now $70

If you care about preserving some digital privacy and bypassing restrictions, using a VPN is essential. Private Internet Access VPN is one of the best services available in 2021 according to CNET, and two-year subscriptions are now only $69.95 (Reg. $258) at 9to5Toys Specials.

When it comes to online security, you can’t get a better pedigree than Private Internet Access VPN. This provider has been around for more than a decade, picking up dozens of great reviews and Editor’s Choice awards from both PC Mag and Tom’s Guide.

Private Internet Access VPN has over 35,000 servers around the world, meaning you can always find a fast connection. The network also allows you to bypass local restrictions and unlock content from around the world. Rated at 4.7 stars on iOS and 4.5 stars on Android, Private Internet Access VPN offers apps on all major platforms. You can protect up to 10 devices at the same time on each account, with unlimited bandwidth.

The new MACE feature gives you instant protection from ads, trackers, and malware, and Private Internet Access VPN offers strong encryption. For added peace of mind, the company operates a strict no-logging policy. Private Internet Access VPN has been downloaded almost 30 million times, so you know this is a provider you can trust.

Order now for just $69.95 to get two years of unlimited privacy and save 72% on the standard price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to l...
Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50...
Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscript...
Tested: Casely’s iPhone 12 case prints and wild p...
Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote ha...
Amazon slashes $200 off Bowflex’s PR1000 Home Gym, no...
Get ready for summer shoots with TaoTraonics’ unp...
AUTO-VOX’s wireless backup camera kit upgrades yo...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Get lifetime VPN protection and 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $50 (Reg. $258)

$50 Learn More

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Learn More

Best Cricut alternatives for at-home DIY, crafting, and vinyl cutting

Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160, more

From $160 Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More
20% off

Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$7.50 Learn More

Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscription service: 24-month protection, tech support, more

Learn More
Review

Tested: Casely’s iPhone 12 case prints and wild patterns aren’t just pretty to look at

Learn More