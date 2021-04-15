Home Depot’s latest garage door opener sale has Wi-Fi models, more from $40

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of garage door openers and accessories priced from $40 shipped. Our favorite is the SkyLink 1/2HP Belt-driven Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener at $144.99. Down from its $180 list price, today’s deal saves you 19% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. This garage door opener features Wi-Fi built-in so you can open or close it from your smartphone with ease. Plus, the wireless connectivity also delivers voice control through Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Just want to make your existing garage smart? Well, Chamberlain’s adapter is just $30 on Amazon right now. It goes in-line with your existing opener and adds both voice commands and smartphone control to your home without having to break the bank or install a new opener.

Further secure your home with Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $219. This deal saves you $30 from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen this year. You’ll find multiple ways to both lock and unlock this deadbolt, as it ties into your existing smart home system should you use Ring, Key by Amazon, or even Google Assistant.

More about the SkyLink Garage Door Opener:

Powerful 1/2HPf DC motor provides extremely quiet operations, ideal for homes with living spaces above the garage. Wi-Fi Connectivity allows you to control and monitor your garage door from anywhere. The Smartphone App Orbit sends you an instant notification when the garage door is open or closed. Patented Anti-Breakin Drive System prevents unauthorized break-in entry, giving you peace of mind. Built-in LED light provides long-lasting illumination, without the need to replace light bulbs. Compatible with you in-car remote.

