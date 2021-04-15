FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Macy's takes 60%+ off outdoor dining and furniture sets, chaises, and more from $129

-
Macy'sFurniture
60% off From $129

Macy’s is offering over 60% off of select patio and outdoor furniture sets, pieces, and more with free shipping across the board. With an enormous variety to choose from, our top pick today is this Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-piece Dining Set for $2,199. Regularly going for as much as $6,900 today’s deal saves up to $4,500 on a warm, tropics inspired dining set that’s sure to last you summers to come. It includes 8 copper-toned chairs and a rustic, slender-slatted dining table, all crafted from Indonesian teak wood. If you don’t expect to be bringing the whole family out for a pool-side lunch anytime soon, all of these items are also on sale separately. So, be sure to check out even more dazzling summer savings below.

Our top furniture set picks include:

Out top furniture piece picks include:

If you’re thinking of doing a little spring cleaning to freshen up every part of your home, check out this modern A-frame desk on Amazon for $38. Or consider upgrading your home security with the unstoppable Ring Spotlight Camera Mount down to $210. Then, take a look at Schlage’s Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt at $219 for even greater smart home functionality.

