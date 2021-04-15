FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nest Secure Alarm System hits lowest price in years at $239 (Reg. $399)

-
Smart HomeGoogleNestHome SecurityCrutchfield
Reg. $399 $239

Crutchfield is offering the Nest Secure Alarm System for $239 shipped. Normally $399, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. Though the company stopped officially selling the system back in October of last year, other retailers, like Crutchfield or B&H, continue to have stock of new units. Google has committed to continue supporting Nest Secure to new and future owners, however, so your alarm system will function just fine after being installed. This kit includes the base station which also doubles as an alarm and keypad alongside two Detect entry sensors. Then two Nest Tags round out the package, allowing you to easily arm or disarm the system by tapping them to the keypad. Plus, everything can be controlled with Assistant, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

However, you could opt for the SimpliSafe 8-piece Wireless Home Security System for $230 instead. It comes in at $10 below today’s lead deal and offers you a similar feature set. However, instead of just Assistant integration, you’ll find both Alexa and Google available here for smart home platforms.

Don’t forget that the massive 14-piece Ring Alarm system is discounted to $265 right now. Ushering in a $65 price reduction, Ring is Amazon’s in-house security system, meaning it integrates with Alexa nicely should you have more Echo speakers around your home than Google.

Google Nest Secure features:

Keep your home safe with the Secure Alarm System Starter Kit from Nest. This system features the Nest Secure Guard, which serves as the security base station. It is equipped with an 85 dB SPL siren to deter intruders. The Guard’s built-in keypad is ideal for those who prefer to arm and disarm their system with a passcode. In addition, you could also arm and disarm your system with one of the included Nest Secure Tag devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Nest Home Security Crutchfield

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Save 20% on Philips Hue smart color outdoor pathway lam...
Home Depot’s latest garage door opener sale has Wi-Fi...
Expand your smart home to the front door with Schlage...
Get constant protection with the tireless Ring Spotligh...
Save up to 38% on meross outdoor HomeKit smart plugs st...
Save up to 30% on Blink’s latest smart indoor and out...
These Amazon and August door lock deals are priced from...
Govee’s customizable RGBIC LED table lamp falls t...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160, more

From $160 Learn More

Green Deals: Dusk to dawn outdoor light fixture falls to $24.50, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Google Nest Audio Speaker expands your Assistant setup at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Reg. $49

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential brings Assistant to the nightstand at $30 (Save 39%)

$30 Learn More
60% off

VicTsing’s #1 new release is a USB-C wireless keyboard for your desk setup at under $10.50

$10.50 Learn More
32% off

Upgrade your patio with a pair of Monoprice weatherproof outdoor speakers at $78 (32% off)

$78 Learn More

Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18

Learn More
20% off

Grab an Imperial Schrade Folding Pocket Knife for $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

$7.50 Learn More