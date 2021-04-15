FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sperry Boat Shoe Flash Sale offers styles for $50 shipped (Reg. $110)

$50 Reg. $110

Today only, Sperry is having a Boat Shoe Flash Sale that’s offering styles for $49.99 with promo code GETBOAT at checkout. Plus, as always, Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Authentic Originaly PLUSHWAVE Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $50 and regularly is priced at $110. These shoes feature a tan coloring that’s versatile to wear with khakis or shorts alike. This style is cushioned for added comfort and rated 4.3/5 stars. The slip-on design also makes it a breeze to head out the door and they’re lightweight for added convienience. Plus, this is a shoe that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

