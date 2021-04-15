Stream three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE if you’re a new member ($30 value)

Amazon is now offering a FREE 3-month trial to its Music Unlimited service for new customers. For comparison, normally new users only get 30-days to try out the service, and today’s deal saves you upward of $30. Note: Your Music Unlimited service will renew at $10 per month after 3-months unless you cancel. If you’ve been wanting to give a premium music streaming service a try, this is a great deal to take advantage of. You’ll enjoy access to on-demand, ad-free music as well as offline listening if you don’t have access to a stable network connection. There’s also an option to follow your favorite podcasts, should you be into that. Learn more right here.

If you don’t want to even trial a paid streaming service, we have an option for you. Well, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music. The main thing to keep in mind is that Music Unlimited delivers up to 70 million songs, though the rest of the features are quite similar.

With both services above offering full support for Alexa, now’s a great time to pick up an Echo device. Right now, we’re seeing the all-new 10-inch Echo Show discounted to $200 with a bundled Ring A19 Smart Bulb. This is the latest model that features a rotating base, built-in camera, and new speaker setup. It’s down 20% from the normal list price, so be sure to check it out and see if it’d be a fit for your smart home setup.

Terms and Conditions:

This 3-month free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is a limited time offer and is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

