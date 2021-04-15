Zelda BotW Hardcover collector’s book with atlas and map poster now $25 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild The Complete Official Guide: Expanded Edition for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly going for between about $35 and $40 over the last several months, today’s deal is a new 2021 low and the best price we can find. A perfect gift for any Nintendo fan and great addition to your Zelda collection, this is a 512-page hardcover book with a 36-page atlas of Hyrule, a large map poster, and more. It also covers the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass DLC content, unlike the original edition. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets right now for one of these collector-worthy Zelda hardcover gaming books. But you might also want to take a look at The Legend of Zelda Official Sticker Book. This one sells for just $8 Prime shipped and carries solid 4+ star ratings from hundreds at Amazon. It is filled with activities for the kids and over 800 stickers to decorate the game room.

More on the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Complete Official Guide:

The Expanded Edition Guide to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a 512-page hardcover guidebook covering everything in the main game as well as the two Expansion Pass DLC packs “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”. Reference & Analysis Chapter: contains a farming manual showing how to acquire all items of prime interest efficiently; the best weapons and armor upgrades; the most effective recipes; the most lucrative gemstone mining spots; amiibo; merchants and much more.

