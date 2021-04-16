Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + a spare charger for under $15

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its Rechargeable AA Batteries with Charger for $14.83 Prime shipped after the code FLC7EN9L is used at checkout. You’ll find that normally this kit goes for $21, with today’s discount saving nearly 30% and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Delipow includes both rechargeable batteries and the charger with this kit, making it an all-in-one solution. Each battery is said to last for up to 1,200 cycles, meaning you’ll save nearly 10,000 batteries from the landfill if you use them in their entirety. The LCD display on the charger lets you know exactly how charged each battery is, helping gauge when to place the next one in its slot. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when you opt for this Energizer alternative. It’s just $14 on Amazon and includes both a charger and four batteries. The main difference here is that you’re losing out on the additional four batteries that come with today’s lead deal. But, in the end, you’re also picking up a name-brand that’s been trusted in the power space for many years.

After picking up some rechargeable batteries, be sure to check out both our green deals guide and daily roundup. We’ve found several such discounts today, including solar panels, battery-powered tools, smart watering solutions, and more.

More about Delipow Rechargeable Batteries:

AA 3300mAh rechargeable batteries*8, LCD Battery Charger*1, AA battery storage case *2; High capacity, recharge up to 1200 cycles, long lasting, save lots of money.

With Independent charging channels, 4 slots, can charge 1/2/3/4 pieces Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries freely. After in full, trickle charged mode will help maximize the capacity of battery to full.

Rechargeable AA AAA Battery charger with smart LCD screen display indicates the whole charging process for the AA AAA batteries; “CHG” indicates charging. “ERROR” indicates battery damaged or installation error; Standard Input: DC 5V 2A

