FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + a spare charger for under $15

-
AmazonGreen DealsDelipow
30% off Under $15

Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its Rechargeable AA Batteries with Charger for $14.83 Prime shipped after the code FLC7EN9L is used at checkout. You’ll find that normally this kit goes for $21, with today’s discount saving nearly 30% and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Delipow includes both rechargeable batteries and the charger with this kit, making it an all-in-one solution. Each battery is said to last for up to 1,200 cycles, meaning you’ll save nearly 10,000 batteries from the landfill if you use them in their entirety. The LCD display on the charger lets you know exactly how charged each battery is, helping gauge when to place the next one in its slot. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when you opt for this Energizer alternative. It’s just $14 on Amazon and includes both a charger and four batteries. The main difference here is that you’re losing out on the additional four batteries that come with today’s lead deal. But, in the end, you’re also picking up a name-brand that’s been trusted in the power space for many years.

After picking up some rechargeable batteries, be sure to check out both our green deals guide and daily roundup. We’ve found several such discounts today, including solar panels, battery-powered tools, smart watering solutions, and more.

More about Delipow Rechargeable Batteries:

  • AA 3300mAh rechargeable batteries*8, LCD Battery Charger*1, AA battery storage case *2; High capacity, recharge up to 1200 cycles, long lasting, save lots of money.
  • With Independent charging channels, 4 slots, can charge 1/2/3/4 pieces Ni-MH Ni-CD AA AAA rechargeable batteries freely. After in full, trickle charged mode will help maximize the capacity of battery to full.
  • Rechargeable AA AAA Battery charger with smart LCD screen display indicates the whole charging process for the AA AAA batteries; “CHG” indicates charging. “ERROR” indicates battery damaged or installation error; Standard Input: DC 5V 2A

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Delipow

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit includes a 2Ah b...
adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised...
Amazon Sylvania smart/LED light bulb sale from $5: Home...
Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table has...
Sheffield’s $10.50 Elliptic Folding Knife uses re...
HomeKit compatibility headlines the budget-focused $17....
It’s hard to beat this aluminum MacBook stand at ...
Run your campsite with ROCKPALS’ 300W portable po...
Show More Comments

Related

New lows

Panasonic eneloop Power Pack bundles drop to new lows from $37 shipped

From $37 Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard with an outdoor motion-sensing LED flood light at $22.50, more

Learn More
Save now

RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit includes a 2Ah battery to clean up your yard for $99

$99 Learn More
Review

Wyze floor lamp review: $30 gets you smart, energizing light [Video]

Learn More

Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown

Learn More

adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised of mycelial “Unleather”

Learn More
40% off

Amazon Sylvania smart/LED light bulb sale from $5: HomeKit A19, 12-packs, more up to 40% off

From $5 Learn More