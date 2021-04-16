FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale has Sonic The Hedgehog, Tron, Pirates of the Caribbean, more

The weekend has arrived and Apple is discounting a selection of films to get you ready for movie night. Ranging from video game-inspired flicks like Sonic The Hedgehog and Tron: Legacy to other fan-favorites including Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more, everything sells for just $5 throughout this weekend’s sale. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres at just $5 each, which are down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Academy Award-winning films in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Titanic, Forrest Gump, Birdman, and more on sale, prices start at $1. As well as Game of Thrones and other series in this TV show sale.

