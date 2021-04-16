Danner takes 40% off select styles during its Spring Sale: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

Danner is offering 40% off select styles of hiking boots and sneakers during its Spring Sale. Prices are as marked. Customer receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Jag Wool Hiker Boots that’s currently marked down to $108. For comparison, these boots were regularly priced at $180. This style is waterproof, cushioned, and has a rigid outsole for added traction. The material is also highly breathable as well and flexible too for added comfort. They will also pair nicely with workout wear or casual outfits alike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Danner or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

