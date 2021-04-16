Dillard’s offers new spring markdowns up to 70% off: Ralph Lauren, The North Face, more

Dillard’s is updating your wardrobe with up to 70% off new spring sale arrivals. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, The North Face, Michael Kors, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Polo Ralph Lauren Hoodie Tee that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally went for $55. This style will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike, which means it’s very versatile. This hoodie is available in several color options and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of styles included. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s below.

Finally, Tilly’s Flash Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles including top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

