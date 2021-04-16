FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dillard’s offers new spring markdowns up to 70% off: Ralph Lauren, The North Face, more

-
FashionDillards
70% off From $20

Dillard’s is updating your wardrobe with up to 70% off new spring sale arrivals. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, The North Face, Michael Kors, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $150 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Polo Ralph Lauren Hoodie Tee that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally went for $55. This style will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike, which means it’s very versatile. This hoodie is available in several color options and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of styles included. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dillard’s below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, Tilly’s Flash Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles including top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dillards

About the Author

IZOD Customer Appreciation Event cuts extra 20% off pol...
Tilly’s Flash Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styl...
The North Face’s Spring Favorites line and Hiking...
Sperry Boat Shoe Flash Sale offers styles for $50 shipp...
Fossil Flash Sale takes 70%+ off watches, wallets, hand...
Nike gives pre-owned shoes a second life with new refur...
Cabela’s Spring Savings Event is here! Save 35% o...
Save 35% on Pad & Quill’s leather MacBook Va...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Sunglass Hut Flash Sale takes 20% off Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, more + free delivery

+ free shipping Learn More
30% off

Men’s Wearhouse Shoe Event takes 30% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, more

Learn More
50% off

Replace your missing wrenches with this 7-piece kit at 50% off, now $30 Prime shipped

$30 Learn More
$150 off

Boost your summer vibe with this powerful Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker at $150 off

$250 Learn More
20% off

IZOD Customer Appreciation Event cuts extra 20% off polos, shorts, t-shirts, more from $10

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Jamo’s powered speakers with wood accents now $149 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $200+)

$149 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 16, 2021 – Save on official iPhone 11 cases, Anker gear, more

Listen now

LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter sets with 8 new creations

Learn More