Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets is down to just $16 at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Etekcity Remote Control Outdoor Dual Outlets for $15.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $20 at Amazon, this saves you 20% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to automate outdoor lighting or other accessories, this is a great choice. While you won’t find voice control here, these outlets are individually commanded by the included remote. Each outlet features two plugs so you can hook up to four items here. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Just $7.50 when you clip the on-page coupon scores you a Wi-Fi-controlled indoor smart plug. You’ll only get a single plug here and there’s no outdoor rating, so do keep that in mind before you purchase. But, it does offer voice control through Alexa or Assistant if that’s something you’re looking for.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a deal on this Philips Hue smart LED bulb. The Bluetooth-enabled model is down to $42, which is a great deal considering it normally fetches $50 and today’s pricing is among the best that we’ve seen. You won’t have to have a dedicated hub for this bulb to function thanks to its use of Bluetooth technology for easy pairing.

More about Etekcity’s Remote Outlets:

  • You can pair multiple Etekcity ZAP 1FX outlets to one remote, even one button or pair multiple remotes to one Etekcity ZAP 1FX as well. One remote allows you to power the household appliances, room lights, fountain pump, patio and yard lights all at the same time. Note: The 2 outlets can’t be controlled individually
  • Durable water-resistant IPX44 and UV-proof materials allow this remote outlet to work through the toughest weather conditions
  • Strong RF signal works through furniture, doors and walls without interfering with other electronics. Operates within a 150-foot line of sight

