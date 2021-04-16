FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get weatherproof protection with Under Armour’s Sportstyle Backpack down to $26

35% off $26

Amazon is offering this Under Armour Sportstyle Backpack for $25.83 shipped. Usually selling at around $40, today’s deal undersells Under Armour by $11 and is the very lowest price we can find. Touting Stormbreak technology, it’ll keep your laptop, phone, and other contents safe no matter the weather. Inside you’ll find a roomy main cabin with a fine-textured sleeve that can fit a 15-inch MacBook Pro, alongside zipper compartments in the front, and two water bottle holders. A rugged, jack-of-all-trades bag for anyone trying to keep their gear adventure-ready. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 420 satisfied customers.

If you’re usually toting your goods to work or class instead of a high peak mountain range, this smart tzwola backpack comes in at just $16.95. Ideal for students or anyone with a commute, you can fit all of your books, papers, headphones, a 14-inch laptop, and more in its space-budgeted design. With tons of little slots for pens, your phone, wallet, and other accessories, consider it the sophisticated sibling to the sporty UA model. (But don’t worry, it’s still water-proof.) Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 2,400 customers.

For the latest in tote technology, take a look at the newest lineup from Timbuk2. And for more easy storage solutions, be sure to check out today’s deals on Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack for $5.50, and this 7-piece wrench kit for $30. Then check out these killer savings on gear like this best-selling smartphone stabilizer, a new low price on Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger, or Amazon’s 9-in-1 USB-C hub for just $35.

UA Sportstyle backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish
  • Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15” MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop
  • Fleece-lined tablet sleeve
  • Extra large main compartment with easy top loader access
  • Adjustable, padded, HeatGear shoulder straps with molle webbing attachment point

