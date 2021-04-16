FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Don’t spend a fortune for homemade juice, this highly-rated Bella Extractor is $40 (Reg. $70)

Reg. $70 $40

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella High Power Juice Extractor for $39.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $70, and fetching nearly as much at Walmart, this is $30 off or nearly 45% off the going rate and the best we can find. Unless you need hardcore, professional extraction at home, there’s no need to spend a fortune just for homemade juice. This model sports a 1000-watt motor and 3-inch feed chute to break down “fruits and veggies with less prep time.” Ready to bolster your 2021 health regimen, dishwasher-safe parts, low/high settings, and non-skid feet round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

At under $40, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable juicer. The Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer, for example, sells for $30 and it’s really just for squeezing out some lemons. Same goes for this BLACK+DECKER 32-ounce Citrus Juicer at $17 Prime shipped. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for a no-frills juicer from a trustworthy, budget-conscious brand, today’s lead deal is one of your best bets.

Then go check out more of today’s best kitchenware and cooking deals including the Amazon hand blender sale, this Ninja refurbed Foodi smart indoor grill, a $50 price drop on Breville’s Precision glass and steel coffee maker, and these discounted cast iron skillets. Just be sure to brwose through our other home goods offers as well like Etekcity’s 2-pack of remote-controlled outdoor dual AC outlets and Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack at $5.50

More on the Bella High Power Juice Extractor:

The Bella High Power Juice Extractor has a powerful 1000-watt motor to help get the most out of your produce. The large 3″ feed accepts larger fruits and veggies with less prep time. The sleek stainless steel housing includes a locking clamp to help prevent spills, while dishwasher-safe parts make clean up easy. Choose from two speeds to more efficiently extract juice from produce.

