IZOD Customer Appreciation Event cuts extra 20% off polos, shorts, t-shirts, more from $10

FashionIZOD
The IZOD Customer Appreciation Event is live and offering an extra 20% off already-reduced styles. Just use promo code HEARTU at checkout. During this event you can easily update your wardrobe with deals on shorts, polos, pants, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Advantage Performance Stretch Hybrid Shorts is currently marked down to $28. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $35. This style is great for spring and is available in four color options. The material is also sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. It’s a nice option for spring and summer weather as well as golf outings and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

IZOD

