Prep for summer cocktails and snacks: Amazon hand blender sale from $24 (Up to 32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, KOIOS (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 32% off its immersion hand blenders. One standout here is the KOIOS 800W Immersion Hand Blender for $31.99 shipped. Regularly listed at between $45 and $50, this is at least 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, and best we can find. While it might not carry one of those brand names, it does boast a 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers and is now listed at well-under the price of most comparable competitors. Features include 9-speed settings for everything from meal prep to summer cocktails as well as a 800W “heavy-duty” copper core motor. You’ll also receive a series of accessories: stainless steel egg whisk, milk frother, 800ml chopper bowl, and 600ml mixing beaker, all of which are dishwasher-friendly. More deals below from $24.

However, we did manage to find one brand name option for slightly less than the model above (alongside the rest of the option in today’s KOIOS Gold Box sale). The Mueller Austria Multi-Purpose Immersion Hand Blender comes in at $28.50 shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon. This one is the Amazon best-seller and carries stellar ratings from over 38,000 customers. The add-ons aren’t quite as extensive, but it is one of the only other trustworthy options in the price range.

But as we mentioned above, you’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s hand immersions blender Gold Box sale for additional options starting from just $24 Prime shipped.

Check out the new NutriBullet handheld Immersion Blender and the latest Beast Health 12-rib B10 Blender with Hydration System. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware and household essential deals including up to $110 off Roborock robot vacuums.

More on the KOIOS 800W Immersion Hand Blender:

The immersion hand blender with 9 speeds + turbo function blends flawless culinary deliciousness.

Powerful, low noise, 800W heavy duty copper core motor delivers perfect processing.

KOIOS 800W kit includes stick blender shaft, stainless steel egg whisk, milk frother, 800ml chopper bowl, 600ml mixing beaker, perfect for making baby food, smoothies, soups, mayonnaise, meringue, chutney, salsas, crêpe batters, etc. Dishwasher safe and BPA free.

