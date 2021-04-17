Belkin’s AirPlay 2 SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi speaker has a Qi charger at low of $143, more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Belkin power and audio gear priced from $14 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Alexa + AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $143.99 shipped in both colors. You’ll find that it normally fetches $300 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The speaker sets itself apart from others with a Hi-Fi design, built-in Qi wireless charger, and both Alexa and AirPlay 2 compatibility. This can help to simplify your desk or nightstand thanks to its multifunction design. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Not in the market for a larger Hi-Fi speaker? Well, check out the other items on sale today right here.

Looking to save some cash? Well, check out the Belkin Wireless Charging Speaker, which is available for $25.50 on Amazon. While it doesn’t offer Hi-Fi quality, built-in Alexa or AirPlay 2, you will be able to recharge your iPhone or other Qi-enabled device here while enjoying some music over the built-in Bluetooth speaker.

If you’re more of an audio person and things like AirPlay 2 and wireless charging don’t matter in your setup, then we’ve got you covered. Yesterday, we found a deal on the Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker which is now $150 off. Down to $250, this speaker does still feature built-in Alexa, so there’s one thing you won’t miss out when opting for this high-quality speaker.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

