FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin’s AirPlay 2 SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi speaker has a Qi charger at low of $143, more from $14

-
AmazonSmart HomeBelkin
Save now From $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Belkin power and audio gear priced from $14 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Alexa + AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $143.99 shipped in both colors. You’ll find that it normally fetches $300 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The speaker sets itself apart from others with a Hi-Fi design, built-in Qi wireless charger, and both Alexa and AirPlay 2 compatibility. This can help to simplify your desk or nightstand thanks to its multifunction design. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Not in the market for a larger Hi-Fi speaker? Well, check out the other items on sale today right here.

Looking to save some cash? Well, check out the Belkin Wireless Charging Speaker, which is available for $25.50 on Amazon. While it doesn’t offer Hi-Fi quality, built-in Alexa or AirPlay 2, you will be able to recharge your iPhone or other Qi-enabled device here while enjoying some music over the built-in Bluetooth speaker.

If you’re more of an audio person and things like AirPlay 2 and wireless charging don’t matter in your setup, then we’ve got you covered. Yesterday, we found a deal on the Marshall Stanmore II Smart Speaker which is now $150 off. Down to $250, this speaker does still feature built-in Alexa, so there’s one thing you won’t miss out when opting for this high-quality speaker.

Belkin SoundForm Elite features:

SoundForm Elite has been created in partnership with sound pioneers Devialet to deliver high-fidelity sound for an impactful audio experience. We combined their extraordinary acoustic architecture with fast wireless charging and award-winning design to create a high-performing smart speaker for your home. SoundForm Elite with the Google Assistant allows you to play and control your music while experiencing stunning, room-filling sound throughout your home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Belkin

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map ...
Sleep better with memory foam toppers priced as low as ...
Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Gillette razors ...
Amazon and Woot outdoor power tool discounts from $15: ...
Kasa’s 2-camera Home Security System falls to Ama...
Add eight more rechargeable AA batteries to your kit + ...
Amazon Sylvania smart/LED light bulb sale from $5: Home...
Amazon’s Multipurpose Foldable Computer Table has...
Show More Comments

Related

$400+ off

Amazon just knocked $400+ off Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV, now $1,598 + more

$1,598 Learn More
Save 45%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, more

From $11 Learn More
37% off

Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set plunges to $9.50 (Save 37%)

$9.50 Learn More
Sleep better

Sleep better with memory foam toppers priced as low as $32, today only

From $32 Learn More
$420 off

Today only, Woot’s refurbished LG and VIZIO TV sale kicks off from $350 (Save up to $420)

From $350 Learn More
Shave now

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Gillette razors + shaving accessories from just $9

From $9 Learn More
Curb appeal awaits

Amazon and Woot outdoor power tool discounts from $15: Leaf blowers, power washers, more

From $15 Learn More
New low

Kasa’s 2-camera Home Security System falls to Amazon low at $128 shipped

$128 Learn More