Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

In this week's Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE just $5 per month, 512GB M1 MacBook Air $100 off, AirPods Pro hit $197, and much more…

If you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch, or have been wanting to try one out, now’s a great time. Verizon is offering the Apple Watch SE for just $5 per month with an iPhone purchase, giving you a budget-focused add-on to your new smartphone. In all, you’ll pay right at $120 for the SE outside of service fees, making it a fantastic deal since it normally starts at $279. Plus, by getting your Apple Watch through Verizon, it’ll be connected to LTE so you can use it on the go even when your phone is at home.

Are you in need of a new computer? Well, it’s hard to beat the value to performance ratio of Apple’s latest M1 processor. The 13-inch MacBook Air comes packed with that powerhouse and is currently $100 off. You’ll spend just $1,149 for the 512GB model, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Having gone hands-on with the M1, I can attest to how great it is in both performance and battery life.

Need to block out the world around you to get work done? AirPods Pro handle this quite nicely. With built-in active noise cancellation as well as passive noise isolation, AirPods Pro do a great job at helping you stay focused while getting things done. Normally $249, the acclaimed headphones are down to $197 right now, shaving $52 off the regular going rate. Alongside ANC, you’ll also find a Qi wireless charging case, up to 24 hours of battery life, and more here.

Wyze floor lamp review: $30 gets you smart, energizing light [Video]

