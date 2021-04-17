FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE just $5 per month, 512GB M1 MacBook Air $100 off, AirPods Pro hit $197, and much more…

If you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch, or have been wanting to try one out, now’s a great time. Verizon is offering the Apple Watch SE for just $5 per month with an iPhone purchase, giving you a budget-focused add-on to your new smartphone. In all, you’ll pay right at $120 for the SE outside of service fees, making it a fantastic deal since it normally starts at $279. Plus, by getting your Apple Watch through Verizon, it’ll be connected to LTE so you can use it on the go even when your phone is at home.

Are you in need of a new computer? Well, it’s hard to beat the value to performance ratio of Apple’s latest M1 processor. The 13-inch MacBook Air comes packed with that powerhouse and is currently $100 off. You’ll spend just $1,149 for the 512GB model, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Having gone hands-on with the M1, I can attest to how great it is in both performance and battery life.

Need to block out the world around you to get work done? AirPods Pro handle this quite nicely. With built-in active noise cancellation as well as passive noise isolation, AirPods Pro do a great job at helping you stay focused while getting things done. Normally $249, the acclaimed headphones are down to $197 right now, shaving $52 off the regular going rate. Alongside ANC, you’ll also find a Qi wireless charging case, up to 24 hours of battery life, and more here.

New Products, Guides, more |

Wyze floor lamp review: $30 gets you smart, energizing light [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting with deals from $25

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZ...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 Ma...
Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off...
Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB $1,179, iPa...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Pro Magic K...
Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 $69 off, up to $...
Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone XS hits low of $335, iPad Air ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB $1,179, iPad Air hits all-time low, Apple Watch from $170, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

Learn More
New low

Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air is now down to a new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
37% off

Amazon’s Scratch-Off World and United States Map Set plunges to $9.50 (Save 37%)

$9.50 Learn More
Sleep better

Sleep better with memory foam toppers priced as low as $32, today only

From $32 Learn More
$420 off

Today only, Woot’s refurbished LG and VIZIO TV sale kicks off from $350 (Save up to $420)

From $350 Learn More
Shave now

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Gillette razors + shaving accessories from just $9

From $9 Learn More
Curb appeal awaits

Amazon and Woot outdoor power tool discounts from $15: Leaf blowers, power washers, more

From $15 Learn More