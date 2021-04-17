Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE just $5 per month, 512GB M1 MacBook Air $100 off, AirPods Pro hit $197, and much more…
If you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch, or have been wanting to try one out, now’s a great time. Verizon is offering the Apple Watch SE for just $5 per month with an iPhone purchase, giving you a budget-focused add-on to your new smartphone. In all, you’ll pay right at $120 for the SE outside of service fees, making it a fantastic deal since it normally starts at $279. Plus, by getting your Apple Watch through Verizon, it’ll be connected to LTE so you can use it on the go even when your phone is at home.
Are you in need of a new computer? Well, it’s hard to beat the value to performance ratio of Apple’s latest M1 processor. The 13-inch MacBook Air comes packed with that powerhouse and is currently $100 off. You’ll spend just $1,149 for the 512GB model, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Having gone hands-on with the M1, I can attest to how great it is in both performance and battery life.
Need to block out the world around you to get work done? AirPods Pro handle this quite nicely. With built-in active noise cancellation as well as passive noise isolation, AirPods Pro do a great job at helping you stay focused while getting things done. Normally $249, the acclaimed headphones are down to $197 right now, shaving $52 off the regular going rate. Alongside ANC, you’ll also find a Qi wireless charging case, up to 24 hours of battery life, and more here.
Wyze floor lamp review: $30 gets you smart, energizing light [Video]
- Tested: Anker’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock is future-proof, compact, and perfect for M1 Macs
- Wasteland 3 is getting its first story expansion this June with The Battle of Steeltown
- adidas unveils Stan Smith Mylo mushroom shoe, comprised of mycelial “Unleather”
- LEGO teases upcoming Luigi expansion to its lineup of Super Mario kits
- New 34-inch ViewSonic UltraWide monitor with USB-C hub debuts alongside three others
- Timbuk2 2.0 Collection upgrades its best-selling backpacks and messengers
- LEGO celebrates 20 years of Harry Potter sets with 8 new creations
- Details on new multi-platform FREE Resident Evil Village demo, starts tomorrow on PlayStation
- Days Gone breaks through console-exclusive barrier to launch on PC May 18
- Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscription service: 24-month protection, tech support, more
- All-new Funko POP! food characters arrive: Kraft Mac & Cheese, Pringles, more
- Nike gives pre-owned shoes a second life with new refurbished program
- Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone
- NVIDIA Broadcast gives your streams an audio upgrade with native OBS tie-in
- Pre-order paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new 7-disc soundtrack
- COACH Mother’s Day Collection is here to impress with handbags, shoes, more
- Review: LEGO’s new 2,300-piece Space Shuttle Discovery celebrates a NASA icon
- New Nintendo Indie World showcase starts now with 20 minutes of game reveals
- Review: Monolith M-TWE earbuds bring personalized audio with SoundID [Video]
- Dell launches new 16-inch Inspiron and 13-inch XPS OLED laptops, more
- G-SHOCK’s NASA watch pays homage to Space Shuttle Columbia’s 40th anniversary
- Anker debuts new PowerConf C300, its very first webcam with 1080p 60FPS recording
- mophie’s new powerstation go rugged iPhone chargers can also jump-start your car
- First major PlayStation 5 update hits tomorrow: USB storage, new social features, and more
- Peter McKinnon’s latest NOMATIC camera bags feature ample storage options for photographers
- Wyze Floor Lamp brings smart lighting to anywhere in your home for just $30
- Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4 with either AMD or Intel processors
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue, set for release next month
- Latest GIGABYTE AORUS monitors have 4K 120/144Hz, HDMI 2.1, exclusive features, more
- Audemars’ new Black Panther watch isn’t made of Vibranium, but its price tag begs to differ
- LEGO kicks off first double VIP points promotion of the year: Save on new kits, pre-orders, more
- Nordstrom Mother’s Day gift guide shares ideas under $25, more
- Logitech Harmony universal remotes are now discontinued, here are the best alternatives
- WWE 2K22 officially announced for next-generation of gaming + debut trailer
New 2021 lows hit Ring’s smart outdoor solar flood and wall lighting with deals from $25
- Apple Watch Series 6 styles go on sale at Amazon with up to $164 off
- Home Depot takes up to 55% off Makita tools, combo kits, and more
- Home Depot’s spring sale takes up to $390 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, grills, more
- Lululemon We Made Too Much Spring Sale offers up to 60% off + free shipping
- Sam’s Club ushers in spring savings with effectively FREE memberships
- Your toolbox deserves this #1 best-selling multi-bit screwdriver for just $13
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases now on sale from $14 (Save up to 64%)
- Google Pixel 3/XL smartphones now matching 2021 lows from $169
- Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $140 off with both new and cert. refurb deals from $589
- Anker’s latest sale has 3-in-1 iPhone chargers, true wireless earbuds, more from $11
- Brighten your yard this spring with a new low on an 800-lumen solar outdoor LED light at $15.50
- Nintendo launches impressive Indie World game sale from $3: Hades, FEZ, Ori, Dead Cells, more
- Sonos kicks off rare refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, more from $99
- Save 20% on Philips Hue smart color outdoor pathway lamps, spotlights, more from $120
- Snap Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet onto your iPhone 12 at $49.50
- Macy’s takes 60%+ off outdoor dining and furniture sets, chaises, and more from $129
- Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale takes up to 60% off dress shoes, sneakers, more from $40
- PlayStation Plus 1-year subscriptions drop to one of the best prices at under $28 (Reg. $60)
- Upgrade your outdoor space with 48-feet of LED string lighting at a low of $24
- Anker heads into the weekend with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $11
- Take up to 48% off Amazon Basics hangers, baskets, kitchen carts, more from $16
- Apple’s Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case sees first discount to $55
- Columbia’s Web Specials are 60% off! Save on jackets, shoes, shorts, more
