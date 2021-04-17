Amazon and Woot outdoor power tool discounts from $15: Leaf blowers, power washers, more

Amazon is offering the Briggs & Stratton Electric Pressure Washer (20680) for $134.07 shipped. That’s $33 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Now that spring has arrived, it may be time to get out there, wash your home, and reclaim some curb appeal. This mighty electric power washer offers 1800 PSI and pushes out up to 1.2 gallons of water per minute. The entire thing is upheld by a “tough welded-steel frame” and powered by a “long-life universal motor.” In addition to the pressure washer, you’ll also receive a turbo nozzle, 25-foot hose, and three quick-connect spray tips. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more outdoor power tools priced from $15.

More outdoor tool deals:

Other deals we’ve pulled together that could be up your alley include RIDGID’s 18V cordless blower kit at $99 alongside Amazon’s Sports Ball Storage Rack at $5.50 Prime shipped. And if you’ve got lumber or something else in your shop or garage that needs to be tidied up, check out Bora’s Organizer at $40.

Briggs & Stratton Electric Pressure Washer features:

You have high expectations for your outdoor spaces. When dirt and debris threaten your curb appeal, you fight back. The S1800 electric pressure washer is your newest weapon, with enough versatile cleaning power to overcome hundreds of grueling projects. Put the on-board detergent tank and three quick-connect nozzles to work, and bring new life to everything from outdoor furniture and fencing to vehicles and boats.

