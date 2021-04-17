Today only, Woot’s refurbished LG and VIZIO TV sale kicks off from $350 (Save up to $420)

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished VIZIO Quantum 50-inch 4K TV (M50Q7-H1) for $349.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $90 off what you’d pay in new condition at Amazon and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2021. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to upgrade an existing TV or simply add a new unit where there wasn’t one before, today’s discount is worth a look. You’ll garner a 4K resolution that’s displayed on a 50-inch screen with 16 local dimming zones that will make dark scenes appear even more realistic. Inputs include 4x HDMI, Ethernet, Optical, and more. This unit is backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TVs up to $420 off.

More refurbished TVs on sale:

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the discount we spotted yesterday on Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV at $1,598. And if you want to hook up your laptop to your new TV for any reason, check out Amazon’s self-made 9-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. When it comes to the display on your desk, be sure to peek at the latest from ViewSonic. We covered four new screens that the company unveiled including a 34-inch UltraWide monitor with a built-in USB-C hub.

VIZIO Quantum 50-inch 4K TV features:

Quantum Color Combined with a powerful Active Full Array backlight, VIZIO’s best-in-class Quantum Color delivers cinematic color volume with over a billion hues of vibrant color, displaying 75% more color than most standard 4K TVs

UltraBright 400 UltraBright 400 delivers bright, detailed highlights at up to 400 nits of brightness, more accurately reproducing the nuances in every picture and revealing fine details otherwise lost in light or dark areas of an image.

Active Full Array with 16 Local Dimming Zones VIZIO’s powerful Active Full Array backlight intelligently adjusts the backlight to match what’s on the screen, resulting in deep black levels with stunning depth and contrast.

