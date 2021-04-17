Sleep better with memory foam toppers priced as low as $32, today only



Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Linespa memory foam mattress toppers priced from $32 shipped. Our favorite from the sale is the 3-inch Gel-infused Queen Topper for $67.99 shipped. For comparison, you’ll normally spend $90 for this and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This topper features 3-inches of “ultra-plush memory foam” that will “conform to your curves” helping you fall asleep quicker and easier. Plus, the temperature-regulating gel beads capture and dissipate heat to help you experience a cooler sleep. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 52,000 happy customers. Shop the other deals today right here.

If you only need a little bit of extra padding on your mattress, check out this 1-inch High-Density Convoluted Egg Shell Foam Topper on Amazon. It’s only $26 right now, which saves quite a bit over today’s lead deal. Just know that you’re not going to get a 3-inch thickness or temperature-regulating foam here.

Once you have your bed situation sorted, why not give yourself a nice TV upgrade? Kick back, relax, and enjoy a movie or show on either a VIZIO or LG 4K UHDTVs priced from $350. Not only are more budget-focused options available here, but also OLED with up to $420 off.

More about the Linespa Queen Topper:

Three inches of ultra plush memory foam that conforms to your curves and hugs you to sleep; Materials: 100% Polyurethane memory foam, gel beads

Infused with temperature regulating gel beads that capture and dissipate heat to help prevent overheating

Comfortable memory foam distributes weight evenly to align the spine and alleviate pressure points

Available in plush 2 inch and 3 inch profiles; The 3 inch topper will hug your body more than the 2 inch topper

A comfortable and affordable way to rejuvenate an old mattress, soften a hard mattress, and prolong mattress life; Backed by a 3 year warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!