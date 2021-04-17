Sleep better with memory foam toppers priced as low as $32, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Linespa memory foam mattress toppers priced from $32 shipped. Our favorite from the sale is the 3-inch Gel-infused Queen Topper for $67.99 shipped. For comparison, you’ll normally spend $90 for this and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This topper features 3-inches of “ultra-plush memory foam” that will “conform to your curves” helping you fall asleep quicker and easier. Plus, the temperature-regulating gel beads capture and dissipate heat to help you experience a cooler sleep. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 52,000 happy customers. Shop the other deals today right here.
If you only need a little bit of extra padding on your mattress, check out this 1-inch High-Density Convoluted Egg Shell Foam Topper on Amazon. It’s only $26 right now, which saves quite a bit over today’s lead deal. Just know that you’re not going to get a 3-inch thickness or temperature-regulating foam here.
Once you have your bed situation sorted, why not give yourself a nice TV upgrade? Kick back, relax, and enjoy a movie or show on either a VIZIO or LG 4K UHDTVs priced from $350. Not only are more budget-focused options available here, but also OLED with up to $420 off.
More about the Linespa Queen Topper:
- Three inches of ultra plush memory foam that conforms to your curves and hugs you to sleep; Materials: 100% Polyurethane memory foam, gel beads
- Infused with temperature regulating gel beads that capture and dissipate heat to help prevent overheating
- Comfortable memory foam distributes weight evenly to align the spine and alleviate pressure points
- Available in plush 2 inch and 3 inch profiles; The 3 inch topper will hug your body more than the 2 inch topper
- A comfortable and affordable way to rejuvenate an old mattress, soften a hard mattress, and prolong mattress life; Backed by a 3 year warranty
