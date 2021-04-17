FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes Gillette razors + shaving accessories from just $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Gillette razors and shaving accessories from $9 Prime shipped. Our favorite from this sale is the Fusion5 Handle with Four Refills for $11.86. Down 28% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Each refill here features a lubrication strip that fades “when you are no longer getting an optimal shave.” The five anti-friction blades deliver a quality shave that will help you get a closer shave. Plus, each refill will last around a month before it’s time to replace. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

However, you could opt for this 8-pack of Gillette Sensor3 disposable razors for under $10 on Amazon. These #1 best-selling razors can each offer up to 10 shaves before it’s time to replace, meaning that this purchase could last up to 80 days before it’s time to buy again. Just keep in mind that there are only three blades here and not five like the lead deal, meaning you won’t get quite as close or smooth of a shave.

Don’t forge tot swing by our fashion guide for other great deals like Dillard’s latest discount that features up to 70% off, Jos. A. Bank’s sale with up to 80% off from $7, and much more. You’ll want to bookmark the guide and check back frequently to see what other deals we find each and every day.

More about Gillette’s Fusion5 Razors:

  • Refills fit all Gillette 5-blade razor handles (excluding GilletteLabs)
  • Lubrication strip fades when you are no longer getting an optimal shave
  • 5 antifriction blades provide a shave you can barely feel
  • Soft Microfins help to smooth and stretch skin before the razor blades preparing hairs to be cut
  • Up to 1 month of shaves with each refill
  • Ergonomic handle is designed for better control in wet conditions

