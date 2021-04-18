Take 20% off this 7-in-1 Weather Monitoring System for $128, more from $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 20% off Logia weather stations starting from $80 shipped. Out top pick of the day has to be the expansive 7-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Monitoring System down to $127.99 shipped. Down $32 from it’s typical going rate, today’s savings is one of the first we’ve ever tracked and marks a new all-time low price. First, just mount the simple backyard sensor, then enjoy instantaneous weather systems data including wind vane, temperature and humidity, rain collection, your personalized forecast, and more. Never guess about your outdoor trips and events again with this state of the art weather machine for years to comes, powered by its own solar energy and 3 AAA batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 200 customers. See below for more.

Other notable weather station deals include Logia’s 5-in-1 monitoring system for $79.99 shipped, complete with temperature, rain, humidity, and other sensors conveniently displayed on a classic LCD backlit monitor. For a modern update to your daily weather report, you can opt for the LED version which tracks and reports all your need-to-know weather updates on a stylish LED monitor for $95.99. Or nab their latest and most precise 5-in-1 station yet down to $103.99. Rated 4+ stars across the board.

Then, check out our latest deals on home appliances like the Citizen Echo Wall Clock with Alexa for $61, iRobot Roomba vacuums from $199, or this multipurpose foldable computer table at 23% off. You can check out the rest of our favorite deals and more in our home goods guide, and be sure to hit up the rest of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day right here.

Logia’s 7-in-1 Weather Mointoring System features:

All-in-One Monitoring System Provides Real-Time Weather & Precipitation Data Based on Conditions in Your Own Home & Backyard! Get the Most Precise Temperature, Humidity, Wind, Rain, UV & Solar & Other Environmental Readings—More Accurate Than Any National Weather Station. Tabletop or Bedside Console Shows Current Wind Speed & Direction, Outdoor & Indoor Temp/Humidity, Barometric Pressure, Rainfall Rate, UV & Solar Exposure, Weather Index, 12/24-Hour Forecasts, Sunrise & Sunset, Moon Phase, Day/Date & More.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!