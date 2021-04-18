FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take 20% off this 7-in-1 Weather Monitoring System for $128, more from $80

-
AmazonHome GoodsGold Box
Save 20% From $80

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 20% off Logia weather stations starting from $80 shipped. Out top pick of the day has to be the expansive 7-in-1 Wi-Fi Weather Monitoring System down to $127.99 shipped. Down $32 from it’s typical going rate, today’s savings is one of the first we’ve ever tracked and marks a new all-time low price. First, just mount the simple backyard sensor, then enjoy instantaneous weather systems data including wind vane, temperature and humidity, rain collection, your personalized forecast, and more. Never guess about your outdoor trips and events again with this state of the art weather machine for years to comes, powered by its own solar energy and 3 AAA batteries. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 200 customers. See below for more.

Other notable weather station deals include Logia’s 5-in-1 monitoring system for $79.99 shipped, complete with temperature, rain, humidity, and other sensors conveniently displayed on a classic LCD backlit monitor. For a modern update to your daily weather report, you can opt for the LED version which tracks and reports all your need-to-know weather updates on a stylish LED monitor for $95.99. Or nab their latest and most precise 5-in-1 station yet down to $103.99. Rated 4+ stars across the board.

Then, check out our latest deals on home appliances like the Citizen Echo Wall Clock with Alexa for $61, iRobot Roomba vacuums from $199, or this multipurpose foldable computer table at 23% off. You can check out the rest of our favorite deals and more in our home goods guide, and be sure to hit up the rest of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day right here.

Logia’s 7-in-1 Weather Mointoring System features:

All-in-One Monitoring System Provides Real-Time Weather & Precipitation Data Based on Conditions in Your Own Home & Backyard! Get the Most Precise Temperature, Humidity, Wind, Rain, UV & Solar & Other Environmental Readings—More Accurate Than Any National Weather Station. Tabletop or Bedside Console Shows Current Wind Speed & Direction, Outdoor & Indoor Temp/Humidity, Barometric Pressure, Rainfall Rate, UV & Solar Exposure, Weather Index, 12/24-Hour Forecasts, Sunrise & Sunset, Moon Phase, Day/Date & More.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Gold Box

About the Author

Get the sleep you deserve with this blue-light cancelli...
Citizen’s Echo Wall Clocks deliver visual Alexa timer...
Stock up on vitamins and other supplements with today...
Bundle this refurb Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pr...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the r...
Amazon takes 88% off best-selling non-fiction eBooks st...
Apple Pencil 2 sees rare Amazon discount to second-best...
iRobot’s flagship Roomba s9+ vacuum now $400 off at a...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: WORX outdoor electric lawn tools extra 15% off at eBay, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More
Shop now

GameStop takes up to 20% off Star Wars, Pokémon, Funko POP!, and other collectibles

Save 20% Learn More
Save 30%

Get the sleep you deserve with this blue-light cancelling book light at $10, more

From $10 Learn More
Save 24%

Citizen’s Echo Wall Clocks deliver visual Alexa timer alerts from $61 (Save 24%)

From $61 Learn More
Save 20%+

Stock up on vitamins and other supplements with today’s 20% off+ Gold Box sale from $8

From $8 Learn More
$90 off

Bundle this refurb Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro for just $95 (Save $90)

$95 Learn More
Save 21%

NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem lets you ditch the rental unit at $50 (Save 21%)

$50 Learn More