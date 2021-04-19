Stock up on Amazon Basics LED bulb packs, smart lighting, more from $10 (Up to 55% off)

Woot is now offering up to 55% off a selection of LED light bulbs, ceiling fans, and smart lighting, with deals from $9.99. One standout is the 6-pack of Amazon Basics 100-Watt Equivalent A21 Dimmable LED bulbs for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently listed at $49 on Amazon, today’s offer is more than 55% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Rated for a 25,000 hour lifespan, these LED bulbs save you money over the years and provide 1600 lumens of light with a “cool daylight color temperature” (5,000 kelvin). According to Amazon, these bulbs use only 16-watts of power and save you “up to $231 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. More deals below.

You can save a touch more by going with these LUNO A21 LED bulbs. The 6-pack comes in at under $20 Prime shipped right now and they carry solid 4+ star ratings. Don’t have that many receptacle to fill up? Just go with this 2-pack and save even more.

Just make sure you swing by the Woot LED sale for even more options including larger packs of today’s lead deal, floodlights, multi-color smart bulbs, ceiling fan lighting, and more starting from $10.

Lighting deals don’t stop there though. We have 20 minimalistic dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for under $1 each, as well as the Amazon best-selling 10-inch ring light bundle, and ecobee’s Smart+ light switch with HomeKit. Hit up our Green deals guide for even more then head over to our smart home hub for additional ways to make your living space more intelligent for less including this Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip.

More on the Amazon Basics A21 Dimmable LED bulbs:

With an extended lifetime of 25,000 hours, the bulb will last over 22 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 1600 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 5000 Kelvin, this bulb provides a cool daylight, creating an energizing atmosphere for any room

This LED light bulb uses only 16 watts of energy, saving up to $231 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

