Amazon has iHealth’s No-Touch Forehead Thermometer at $17 right now (Reg. up to $30)

iHealthLabs via Amazon is offering its iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically closer to $30 and has fetched nearly as much for most of this year, this one has been sitting at $20 for the past few months and is now at the lowest price we can find. It’s regularly $30 direct and is currently on sale at $20, for comparison’s sake. The battery-powered thermometer can take your family’s temperature using a built-in infrared sensor without any physical contact. Its tri-point sensor “collects more than 100 data points per second…ensuring maximum accuracy every time.” It has an “extra-large” LED screen, quiet vibration alerts, 12-month warranty, and is designed for use on all ages. Rated 4+ stars from over 112,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While you’re forgoing the more recognizable brand name, you could save even more with this highly-rated TSAI Touchless Forehead Thermometer at $13 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal. It’s also not quite a slick-looking, if you ask me, but that might be a worthy trade off for some folks.

Once you’ve achieved some peace of mind by securing a touch-free thermometer for the fam, swing by our home goods and fashion deal hubs for even more discounts to ready your space and wardrobe for the warmer months ahead. Just some of today’s apparel offers include the latest Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Flash event, Backcountry’s Spring Sale, and this morning’s wide-ranging Nike Flash Sale.

More on the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer:

No Touch Measuring, Just Safe and Hygienic: PT3 Built-in infrared temperature sensor, reads body temperature within 1.18 inches of the center of the forehead without physical contact.

Tri-Point Sensors Accuracy: An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while distance and environmental sensors combine to account for other variables; ensuring maximum accuracy every time temperature is taken.

