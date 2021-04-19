FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Be prepared with this emergency crank radio at an Amazon low of $25.50

RunningSnail (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Emergency Crank Radio for $25.49 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches $36 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a built-in radio, flashlight, and 4000mAh battery to recharge your smartphone, this is the perfect addition to any emergency kit. You’ll find seven NOAA stations and a speaker that delivers “crystal-clear sound.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

This portable emergency radio also features a crank design and built-in NOAA radio. It comes in at $16 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, saving nearly $10 over today’s lead deal. However, it ditches the larger 4000mAh battery for a 1000mAh alternative, meaning it won’t last nearly as long before it’s time to recharge.

Be prepared to repair anything at a moment’s notice by picking up a DEWALT 20V MAX tool. Right now we have a fairly large roundup of options priced as low as $97 with savings of up to 29%. There’s plenty of tools to choose from, and most of them would be quite useful in emergency situations for performing any repairs you might need.

More about the RunningSnail Emergency Radio:

Based on MD-090 emergency flashlight radio and customer’s feedback, we’ve optimized and upgraded a lot of features. A biggest 4000mAh replaceable li-ion battery can charge more than one smartphone, the most powerful lighting functions include super-bright 3 mode flashlight and motion sensor reading lamp. Also, external antenna, electricity label, comfortable hand crank, tap switch fit all your needs. The MD-090P is the best value for emergency radio in this market.

