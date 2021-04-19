We are now ready to kick the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Be sure to dive into our constantly-updated Apple deal hub for all of the most notable price drops as they happen, but for now we are turning our attention to all of the day’s best offers on software from its digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Juicy Realm, Neo Monsters, To the Moon, 911 Operator, and more. Be sure to head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $27 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Disk Diet: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Pirate Princess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Oceanhorn: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: World of Cubes Survival Craft: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Juicy Realm‬:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!