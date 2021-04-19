FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Old Navy cuts up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $12 + 25% off your purchase

-
FashionOld Navy
50% off + extra 25% off

Old Navy is currently offering up to 50% off sitewide with deals starting at $12. Plus, save 25% off your order at checkout. This is a perfect time to update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, shorts, t-shirts, workout wear, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your workout attire with the Go-Dry Cool 2-in-1 Shorts that are currently marked down to $23. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $35. This style was designed for comfort with lightweight, breathable fabric. They’re also infused with four-way stretch, which is great for workouts and the material is sweat-wicking. This is also a nice style for running with a base layer underneath to help you feel supported. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

