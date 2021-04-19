Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or PC at one of its best prices, now $90

Amazon is offering Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at $89.99 as a digital download. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. For comparison, you’d normally pay $150 for the bundle and today’s discount is the second-best price that we’ve seen all time. Today’s deal is subscription-free and a one-time purchase, meaning that once you pick up both Photoshop and Premiere Elements you won’t have any reoccurring fees. It’ll give you both Photoshop for photo editing and Premiere for video editing, delivering a full stack experience for your needs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you need both dedicated photo editing and manipulation programs? That’s how my workflow is set up, which is why I choose to use the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. These are the full versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, but access is limited to only when you’re subscribed, meaning after six months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal.

For on-the-go work, check out this deal we found on this highly-rated MacBook stand. It’s available for $21.50 right now, which is a 28% discount from its normal going rate. Made from aluminum, it’s designed to withstand the test of time and become a part of your everyday workflow.

More about Photoshop and Premiere Elements:

Photo & Video Editing Software

Intelligent editing allows you to easily edit, create, organize and share your photos and videos

83 Step-by-step guided edits

Create & Share

Effortless organization

