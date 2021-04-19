FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Viper Ultimate 74g wireless gaming mouse returns to Amazon low at $100

-
Amazon low $100

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper Ultimate HyperSpeed Ultralight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $150 list price, this mouse normally goes for around $130 or so at Amazon with today’s discount matching its all-time low there. The Viper Ultimate is “25% quicker than competing wireless mice.” This is thanks to Razer’s own HyperSpeed wireless technology that reduces interference and also delivers extremely low latency. The 20K DPI sensor is perfect for serious gamers, as is the weight of only 74g. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Trade the ultralight design and other premium features to save some cash. We’ve found the Razer Mamba Wireless Mouse for $50 at Amazon, which is 50% below today’s lead deal. You’ll still enjoy a wireless experience, 50-hour battery life, and the customization that Razer is known for.

Don’t forget that we recently found the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse at $100 as well. Down a similar 33% to today’s lead deal, this mouse adds a few features to the Viper Ultimate that we found above, while leaving some others behind. While the Basilisk Ultimate features 11 programmable buttons and the Viper Ultimate only offers eight, the Basilisk weighs in at 107g verses the 74g listed above.

More about the Razer Viper Ultimate:

  • 25% Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom
  • The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes
  • Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

