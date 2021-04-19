Woot discounts ecobee smart heating and cooling gear + more from $33

Woot is offering a selection of ecobee smart thermostats and accessories priced from $33 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount is the ecobee3 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat with Three Room Sensors for $169.99. For comparison, this kit originally sold for $289 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. ecobee boasts support for Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for voice control and smart home tie-ins for all major ecosystems. With three room sensors, you’ll be able to let the thermostat average four total rooms for balanced heating and cooling experience throughout your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s deals right here. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

If you don’t mind ditching ecobee’s built-in smarts and touchscreen display, you can save some serious cash. Emerson’s Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $100 at Amazon. Sporting a more traditional design, you’ll still enjoy HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility here without breaking the bank.

For other smart home gear, check out our handy guide. Just today, we spotted deals on Anker’s HomeKit-enabled 2K security cameras, Eve’s HomeKit LED light strip, and much more. You’ll want to bookmark our guide and check back frequently as we’re constantly finding new deals and putting them there so you can easily find the best pricing on everything for your house.

More about the ecobee3:

ROOM SENSORS: your ecobee3 comes with 3 room sensors which measure temperature and occupancy allowing you to manage hot or cold spots and achieve the comfort settings you want in the rooms that matter most.

SAVE MONEY: ecobee uses advance sensing, external weather data, and learns your HVAC system to save you up to 23% on your heating and cooling bills* Compared to a hold of 72 degrees

EASY INSTALL: installation takes approximately 30 min and we provide in-app guided videos to make it easy. No c-wire, no problem – use the power extender kit included in the box

