Add ambiance to your home with 16.4-feet of RGB LED lighting at just $10 on Amazon

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $10.19 Prime shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $17, it recently dropped to $13 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a water-resistant design, this LED strip is perfect for placing in wet or dry environments. There’s an included remote that you can use to change the brightness, color, and power. You’ll even find built-in adhesive on the back to adhere it to whatever surface you need. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, instead of an RGB LED strip, you could opt for this multi-colored bulb at $10 on Amazon. It uses a similar remote to todays lead deal, but it offers the ability to just screw into your existing light sockets to add ambiance anywhere in your home.

Looking for voice-activated gear? Our smart home guide is the place to look. We update it daily with the best deals from around the web, making it a one-stop place for you to find the latest discounts on smart speakers, displays, plugs, and more.

More about Govee’s RGB LED Strip:

Water-Resistant Design: The strip lights are equipped with a clear, silicone coating, protects them from moisture. The coating also helps colors spread evenly, providing you smoother lighting effects.(Note: adapter is not waterproof)

Control Remotely: Power your strip lights on/off, increase brightness, and select desired colors at the touch of a button. Thanks to the remote controller, managing your LED room lights within a 10m/32.8ft range is a breeze.

Multiple Colors: Led strip lights with 44 key remote controller, provide the primary red, green, blue (RGB) and white, and also 16 multicolored options to DIY your favorite color to decorate your room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!